1,600 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

