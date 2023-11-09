23,672 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PACCAR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.03. 147,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,616. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

