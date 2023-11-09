25,226 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.4% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 455,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,962 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 275,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,776,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 88,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,804. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $481.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

