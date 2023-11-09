29,836 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $311,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,670,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.