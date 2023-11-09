32,469 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 69,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,778. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.