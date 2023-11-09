3D L Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 356,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,172,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,537,000.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

