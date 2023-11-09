3D L Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.98. 87,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,601. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

