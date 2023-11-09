3D L Capital Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,136. The firm has a market cap of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $62.66.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

