3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases 428 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,726,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,510,664. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

