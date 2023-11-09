3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

