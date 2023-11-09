3D L Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,609,054 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

