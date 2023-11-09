439 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 439 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.6% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,910,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 96,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,397,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $518.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.94 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

