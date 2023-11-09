48,773 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

