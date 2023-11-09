52,238 Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $29.95.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
