70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C($62.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$856.92 million.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

