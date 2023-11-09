712,423 Shares in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 712,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Kingsway Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Charles L. Frischer acquired 3,900 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,489 shares of company stock worth $53,458. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

