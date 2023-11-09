729,209 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 729,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $73,234.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

