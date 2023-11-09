7,911 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fastenal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $213,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.48. 161,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,166. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

