800 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $211,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.87.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $213.97 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.