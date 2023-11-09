908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. 908 Devices updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Price Performance

MASS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 13,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,527. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 1,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 326,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 288,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 102,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

