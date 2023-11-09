a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

AKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 9,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 585,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.