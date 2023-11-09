A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Position Decreased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

