AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

