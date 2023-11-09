Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $67.92 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,544 shares of company stock worth $13,236,817 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.