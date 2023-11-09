Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279,183 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.86% of Newpark Resources worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,466,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 221,500 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 63.2% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 3,520.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NR opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $590.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.84. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Claudia Michel Meer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at $430,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

