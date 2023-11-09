Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $187,085.16

Achain (ACT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Achain has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $187,085.16 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002340 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001905 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004219 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

