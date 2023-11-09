Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

