ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $4.00. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,091,694 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $865.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,513.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at $18,673,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after buying an additional 1,981,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,793,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,272 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

