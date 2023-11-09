Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.77. 124,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

