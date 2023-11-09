Advisor OS LLC Buys 396 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

BSY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. 102,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,385. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 37.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bentley Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.