Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.16 on Thursday, reaching $290.76. 1,130,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

