Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 95,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,464. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

