Advisor OS LLC Grows Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,500,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $330.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.57 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.17.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

