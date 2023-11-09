Advisor OS LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 546.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 106,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 90,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.30. 309,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,689. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

