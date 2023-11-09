Advisor OS LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $366.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

