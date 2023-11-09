Advisor OS LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,047,709. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,376 shares of company stock worth $13,567,033. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

