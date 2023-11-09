Advisor OS LLC Has $47.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 7.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $47,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $140.23. The company had a trading volume of 993,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,026. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.45.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

