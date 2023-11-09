Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 471,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,553. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.