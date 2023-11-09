Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,838 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.61. 127,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

