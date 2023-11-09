Advisor OS LLC Sells 143 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 219,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,766,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $11.79 on Thursday, hitting $504.73. The stock had a trading volume of 94,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,289 shares of company stock valued at $10,430,428. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

