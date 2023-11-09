Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

