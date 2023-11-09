Advisor OS LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 139,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,212. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.