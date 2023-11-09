aelf Reaches Market Cap of $262.57 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $262.57 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001896 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,926,742 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.