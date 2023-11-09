Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,205 shares of company stock worth $10,939,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 168,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.