Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.85.

APD stock opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

