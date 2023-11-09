Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.