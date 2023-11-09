Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million -$1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.84 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.16.

AKAM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $111.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

