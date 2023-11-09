Alamo Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alamo Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $13.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.64. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.04 per share.

ALG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $181.65 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

