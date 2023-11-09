Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allbirds

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.75. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 40.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.