Allego (ALLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th.

Allego Stock Performance

ALLG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. Allego has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Allego in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth $45,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allego by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allego during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

